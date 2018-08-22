The EPS Hate Crime Unit has taken over the investigation over a racist tirade caught on video last week.

In the video, a woman calls Rahul Kumar a P**i, says his skin was s**t-coloured and makes fun of his accent. The incident was part of a dispute over a parking at a south Edmonton apartment complex.

In an interview, a woman who tells CTV News her name is Angelique, took responsibility for her language, but insisted she’s not racist.

CTV News confirmed Wednesday that the file has officially been turned over to the Hate Crime Unit.