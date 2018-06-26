Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating after man found dead in home north of downtown core
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:35AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:54PM MDT
Edmonton Police Service officers have taped off a home north of downtown, after a man was found dead inside overnight.
Police said they received reports of gunshots at a home in the area of 113 Avenue and 103 Street at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A deceased male was found inside the home.
EPS Homicide Section detectives are investigating the death as suspicious.
More to come...