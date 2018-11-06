The death of a man in northeast Edmonton Friday night has been deemed a homicide.

EPS responded to a report of an assault in the area of 108 Avenue and 31 Street at approximately 6:40 p.m.

A 56-year-old man, Christopher Michael Antoniuk, was treated and taken to hospital with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead there.

There have been 26 homicides in Edmonton in 2018. EPS said this was the 25th homicide, but CTV News is also counting an officer-involved shooting in the city’s northeast.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.