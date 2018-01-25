The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death on the city's north side.

Officers were called to a reported robbery in the area of 82 Street and 118 Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find an injured male.

Paramedics were called and the male was treated and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The EPS Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.