Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating suspicious death in north Edmonton
EPS taped off the scene of a suspicious death in the area of 118 Ave. and 82 St. early Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 8:07AM MST
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death on the city's north side.
Officers were called to a reported robbery in the area of 82 Street and 118 Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find an injured male.
Paramedics were called and the male was treated and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The EPS Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.