Police issued an Amber Alert Friday night after an eight-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by his mother in southeast Edmonton.

EPS said Noah Ducharme was abducted from Waverley Elementary School, in the area of 68 Street and 89 Avenue, at 2:50 p.m.

The boy was allegedly abducted by his mother, 31-year-old Brianne Hjalte.

Noah is described at 122 centimetres (4’0”) tall, approximately 32 kilograms (70 pounds), and has short brown hair. He was wearing a dark green hoodie, light-coloured jeans and yellow and black Nike prescription glasses.

Hjalte is described as 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall, approximately 82 kilograms (180 pounds), and has dark shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.

The two left the area on foot westbound on 89 Avenue. The mother and son are believed to be travelling in a 2008 silver Jeep Patriot with Alberta licence plate ZWK 844.

EPS believes Noah is "in imminent danger" and the public is advised to not approach the mother.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, Hjalte or Noah is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.