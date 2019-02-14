

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are asking the public for help to locate 23-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle.

Officers responded to a 911 call on the Anthony Henday, near the Cameron Heights exit, around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 10.

A 55-year-old woman stopped to help a man and woman whose vehicle had driven off the road into the ditch.

Police said the woman was dragged out of her vehicle by the man, and the couple took off in her SUV.

Several firearm and robbery-related warrants have since been issued for Everett White, 23, of Edmonton in connection with the carjacking.

Police said White should be considered armed and dangerous.

The woman’s 2011 grey GMC Yukon with license plate #J18143 has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.