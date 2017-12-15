Police released the composite sketch of a man who attempted to kidnap a teenage girl in west Edmonton on December 8.

According to EPS, a 14-year-old was walking in the area of 165 Street and 88 Avenue just before 8 a.m. when an unknown man grabbed her by the arm, but she was able to break free. The man then fled the area in a truck.

He is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 with a mustache and a mole on his chin. The man was wearing a winter, work-style coat and a grey toque during the attempted kidnapping, EPS said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dirty blue or grey four door-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.