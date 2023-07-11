EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period

Police officers investigate a homicide near Belvedere LRT Station in Edmonton on July 9, 2023. Police officers investigate a homicide near Belvedere LRT Station in Edmonton on July 9, 2023.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island