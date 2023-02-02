'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors

The Operation Friendship Seniors Society said decreased funding and increased safety concerns led to the decision to end services at the McCauley Seniors Drop In at 9526-106 Avenue. The Operation Friendship Seniors Society said decreased funding and increased safety concerns led to the decision to end services at the McCauley Seniors Drop In at 9526-106 Avenue.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island