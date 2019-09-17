

CTV News Edmonton





Strathcona RCMP will provide an update on Tuesday about the explosions that rocked the community centre in Sherwood Park last November.

On Nov. 6, 2018, Kane Kosolowsky, 21, caused an explosion in the underground parkade at the complex.

After the blast, police say Kosolowsky fatally shot himself in his car.

A second explosion happened after a gas tank caught fire in the first explosion.

Police said Kosolowsky acted alone. His motive is unknown.

The library above the parkade was closed for six months after the blasts while workers repaired the building and cleaned the 200,000 items in the library’s collection.