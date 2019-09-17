Explosion update to be provided by Strathcona RCMP
A strong police presence was seen Tuesday around the Stratchona County Community Centre following explosions near the buildings parkade.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:14AM MDT
Strathcona RCMP will provide an update on Tuesday about the explosions that rocked the community centre in Sherwood Park last November.
On Nov. 6, 2018, Kane Kosolowsky, 21, caused an explosion in the underground parkade at the complex.
After the blast, police say Kosolowsky fatally shot himself in his car.
A second explosion happened after a gas tank caught fire in the first explosion.
Police said Kosolowsky acted alone. His motive is unknown.
The library above the parkade was closed for six months after the blasts while workers repaired the building and cleaned the 200,000 items in the library’s collection.