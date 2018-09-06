

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





An industrial facility that recycles aerosols and compressed gas products went up in flames Wednesday night.

Regional fire crews responded to a fire at The Recycle Systems Company in Nisku on Wednesday at around 10 p.m.

Leduc County fire crews said the fire involved a large area of stored pressurized containers ready for recycling and a variety of chemicals and used oil products.

Dozens of fire crews were involved in stopping the spread of the fire.

"Our crews, including more than 40 firefighters from the Nisku and Calmar fire districts, EIA and City of Leduc fire department, worked incredibly hard to get the fire under control," Tylor Bennet, Leduc County deputy fire chief said in a media release.

Officials said materials stored in the property sustained substantial damages but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Until the investigation is complete, 9 Street, between 15 Avenue and 16 Avenue in Nisku will remain closed.