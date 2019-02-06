As the extreme cold continues to grip the region, there are many who don’t have the luxury of hiding indoors until things warm up.

“It’s not too bad. It’s refreshing,” said Vallen Flewelling, a house framer.

The crew did take a few days off at the start of the cold snap, but are used to working outside in the cold.

“You gotta wear layers,” he said. “If you don’t wear layers then, you’re toast.”

Flewelling said he’d rather brave the cold than not work at all. “It doesn't pay the bills, sitting on the couch.”

Escaping the frigid temperatures is also not an option for crews working on drainage projects.

“Oh, it's not too bad. You gotta dress for it,” said a group of construction employees.

The city has about 80 employees that are required to work outside, who are primarily responsible for keeping bus stops and public walkways clear of snow and ice.

“So with the cold weather, we're advising crews to take their time, make sure they have enough time to warm up and keep themselves comfortable,” said Specialty Snow Removal Supervisor Valerie Dacyk.

EMS have responded to 13 cold weather exposure related calls since Monday.

With files from Bill Fortier...