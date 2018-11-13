

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





On the two-year anniversary of Leonardo Duran Ibanez’s death, his loved ones and police investigators returned to the scene of his murder to ask for the public’s help in finding his killer or killers.

Police scheduled a 2 p.m. conference on Tuesday at 96 Street and 119 Avenue, where they say Ibanez was murdered in "a random act of brutal violence."

The 42-year-old Colombian was killed in the early morning Nov. 13, 2016, while walking in the area with his brother-in-law, Elias Malkum.

Ibanez had been staying with Malkum and his sister, Milena Maria Duran, while visiting from Colombia, and was returning to her home from a Latin club on Nov. 13.

In 2016, police said six people, all unknown to Ibanez, approached him and his brother-in-law around 3:20 a.m.

It was alleged the suspects tried to fight the two men, first assaulting Malkum. While he continued walking, Malkum said Ibanez tried to reason with their attackers.

The suspects then reportedly assaulted both men, repeatedly punching one in the head and kicking the other who had fallen.

The group of six fled the scene, leaving Ibanez unconscious and Malkum suffering from minor injuries. Ibanez died from his injuries later that Sunday.

An autopsy concluded he died from injuries consistent with severe head trauma.

Malkum said Tuesday his minor injuries, in comparison to the death of his brother-in-law, has caused tension between family in Canada and Colombia.

“‘Why him, not you?’” he said they ask. “They blame me all the time.”

In the spring of 2017, police announced increased rewards of $40,000 for information that helped solve five homicides, including Ibanez’s.

However, Edmonton Police Service said little information has been received.

“We have identified persons of interest within that past two years, and we’ve interviewed them,” said Detective Rick Thomas of the EPS. “However, we’re not at the point where we’re able to lay charges.”

“We’re hoping today, two years later, someone with valuable information will finally step forward and help to ease this family’s pain.”

Individuals with information on this case are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.