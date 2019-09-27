

A death at an Edmonton LRT station caused major transit delays Friday morning.

Commuters reported a police incident unfolding at McKernan Station just before 9 a.m.

Police later confirmed that a pedestrian was struck in what they’ve deemed a “non-criminal incident.”

There were heavy delays reported along the south LRT traffic line, with one person tweeting that platforms were “packed.”

"Medical emergency" at McKernan/Belgravia station. Sounds like a train hit a pedestrian. South LRT traffic is massively delayed, full trains being pulled out of service. Platforms are packed. — Phil (@philscomics) September 27, 2019

Edmonton Transit Service said at 9 a.m. that Metro Line trains were only running from NAIT-Health Sciences.

Capital Line trains were single tracking around McKernan and Belgravia stations.

An LRT replacement service was in effect between University and South Campus stations, ETS said.