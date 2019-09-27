Fatality at Edmonton LRT station leads to heavy transit delays
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 10:11AM MDT
A death at an Edmonton LRT station caused major transit delays Friday morning.
Commuters reported a police incident unfolding at McKernan Station just before 9 a.m.
Police later confirmed that a pedestrian was struck in what they’ve deemed a “non-criminal incident.”
There were heavy delays reported along the south LRT traffic line, with one person tweeting that platforms were “packed.”
Edmonton Transit Service said at 9 a.m. that Metro Line trains were only running from NAIT-Health Sciences.
Capital Line trains were single tracking around McKernan and Belgravia stations.
An LRT replacement service was in effect between University and South Campus stations, ETS said.