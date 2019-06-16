

Karyn Mulcahy and Timm Bruch, CTV News Edmonton





A father and his young daughter have been identified as the victims of a fatal house fire in northern Alberta on Saturday morning.

A family friend tells CTV News that Nathan Payette and his 2-year-old daughter Avery Baker were killed as a result of the fire that broke out in the Plamondon home around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Haley Baker, the girl’s mother, was taken to hospital, but the friend has confirmed that she has since been released and her condition is improving.

The couple had only been living in the home since the beginning of the month. Payette and Baker got engaged in May.

A GoFundMe page has been started to benefit the family and has already raised more than $11,000.

Plamondon is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

This is a developing story, more information to come.