EDMONTON -- The province is overhauling a series of condo regulations in what it calls an effort to "ease the burden on condo owners, boards and corporations."

The changes come following a Service Alberta review of condo governance and insurance with rules on document fees, sanctions and annual general meeting organization among those changing.

In a written release, Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish called the revision "thoughtful and sensible."

"I'm confident Albertans will be pleased with the changes we've made," Glubish said.

Some of the changes include:

Increases the time to disclose annual general meeting minutes from 30 days to 60 days after the AGM.

Ending requirement for 60 days notice of an AGM

Changing paper document cost from a $10 flat fee to 25 cents per page up to a maximum of $10 in total.

Increasing the maximum fee for an estoppel certificate to $200 from $100 as well as introducing a disclosure statement document fee of $100.

Increasing allowed amounts for sanctions

The new rules go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.