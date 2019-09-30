A southside Edmonton business was evacuated for a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was injured, officials say.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service was called to Thor Tire Distributors at, at 6230 100 Street, around 1:17 p.m. Six crews were on scene by 1:20 p.m.

According to EFRS, a worker reported smoke coming from the basement.

The entire building was evacuated.

Although the fire was classified under control by 2:05 p.m., it was not fully extinguished until just before 3 p.m.

Investigators were on scene to determine a possible cause.