Fire at tire business now out, no one injured
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 3:00PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 3:50PM MDT
A southside Edmonton business was evacuated for a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was injured, officials say.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Service was called to Thor Tire Distributors at, at 6230 100 Street, around 1:17 p.m. Six crews were on scene by 1:20 p.m.
According to EFRS, a worker reported smoke coming from the basement.
The entire building was evacuated.
Although the fire was classified under control by 2:05 p.m., it was not fully extinguished until just before 3 p.m.
Investigators were on scene to determine a possible cause.