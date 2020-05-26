Fire ban downgraded in Alberta, advisory in still place
Firefighters perform a controlled burn in Alberta. (Source: Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta has removed the fire ban in the Forest Protection Area, meaning campfires, fire pits and off-highway vehicles are once again allowed.
A fire advisory remains in place and the restrictions will be re-evaluated daily.
The province announced the fire ban in April, when wildfire season and the COVID-19 pandemic were projected to peak at the same time.
"We don't need the added burden of a wildfire this year," Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen said on April 14. "Albertans have shown they're willing to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, at this critical time, we are asking you to do your part in preventing human-caused wildfires."
According to Alberta Wildfire, recent precipitation has helped reduce the risk of wildfire.
Under the fire advisory, burning without a permit and unattended fires are still prohibited.
Alberta Forest Protection Area (Source: Government fo Alberta)