EDMONTON -- Alberta has removed the fire ban in the Forest Protection Area, meaning campfires, fire pits and off-highway vehicles are once again allowed.

A fire advisory remains in place and the restrictions will be re-evaluated daily.

Due to the great work of @AlbertaWildfire during #COVID19AB and favourable weather Alberta’s fire ban has now been reduced to a fire advisory. 243 fires have been extinguished this spring.



For the latest information to reduce human-caused wildfires check https://t.co/VwdJFNvRWa pic.twitter.com/wPuGW4o4XU — Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) May 26, 2020

The province announced the fire ban in April, when wildfire season and the COVID-19 pandemic were projected to peak at the same time.

"We don't need the added burden of a wildfire this year," Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen said on April 14. "Albertans have shown they're willing to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, at this critical time, we are asking you to do your part in preventing human-caused wildfires."

According to Alberta Wildfire, recent precipitation has helped reduce the risk of wildfire.

Under the fire advisory, burning without a permit and unattended fires are still prohibited.

Alberta Forest Protection Area (Source: Government fo Alberta)