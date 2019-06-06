Fire ban lifted in Edmonton thanks to rainy weather
Right now no permit is needed to have a fire pit in a Winnipeg residential area. (File Photo)
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 8:55AM MDT
The rain in Edmonton has brought an end to the city-wide fire ban.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Chief Ken Block announced that the ban is officially over as of Thursday morning, and thanked residents for their co-operation in complying.
The ban was issued last Friday because of dry conditions in the city.