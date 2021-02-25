EDMONTON -- More than eight months after fire destroyed the Jarvie General Store, police have revealed that the cause of the blaze is suspicious in nature.

On Thursday, Westlock RCMP sent out a plea for information into the cause of the fire.

The store burned to the ground in the early morning hours of June 1, 2020.

It had been serving the small community of Jarvie, which is north of Westlock, for 110 years.

"We all lost a piece of our childhood," Michelle Theriault told CTV News Edmonton on the day of the blaze. "We used to buy mojos for one cent. The old crush bottles. An old farmer used to drive his tractor for groceries. That store was a part of Alberta history."

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Westlock RCMP at 780-349-4491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.