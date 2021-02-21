Advertisement
First-degree murder charge laid in Wednesday morning homicide
Published Sunday, February 21, 2021 2:04PM MST
EPS officers on scene of a 'suspicious' death in northeast Edmonton. Feb. 17, 2021. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police have charged a man with murder in connection with the death of a man in Edmonton earlier this week.
Aston Gyasi, 34, was arrested on Saturday and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Peter Boakye.
Boakye was found in medical distress at a home at 139 Avenue and 35 Street around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
An autopsy found he died of sharp force injury.