EDMONTON -- Police have charged a man with murder in connection with the death of a man in Edmonton earlier this week.

Aston Gyasi, 34, was arrested on Saturday and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Peter Boakye.

Boakye was found in medical distress at a home at 139 Avenue and 35 Street around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy found he died of sharp force injury.