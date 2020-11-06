EDMONTON -- Edmonton's first major snowfall of the season is likely this weekend. CTV News Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen says 10-20 centimetres of snow will likely be on the ground in Edmonton and surrounding areas by Sunday morning.

"There's still a little bit of uncertainty with where the heaviest band of snow will sit. It could be right over Edmonton and give us 20. Or, it could be just east of the city and leave us with closer to 10 cm. It's possible, but less likely that we only wind up with three to 0 cm of snow, and more than 20 cm is possible, but unlikely."

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Snowfall Warning for Edmonton as well as areas from Athabasca south to Rimbey/Camrose and from Evansburg east to Vegreville. Check the CTV Edmonton weather app for the latest on those advisories. Check out the Friday WeatherBlast video for a bit more context on the expected snowfall totals for Edmonton and other areas within the warning zone.

The snow is expected to start overnight and the bulk of the accumulaton will probably occur between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. The snow is expected to taper off Saturday night, but may not end completely until early Sunday. Wind is also anticipated to pick up Saturday afternoon creating blowing snow and wind chills near -10.

Further south, winter storm advisories are in effect for southeast Alberta and much of central Saskatchewan. Blizzard-like conditions are forecast for those areas through the weekend.