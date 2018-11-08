Five people are in custody after an armed robbery in Fort Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the Telus store on 94 Street at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Police said two men entered the store and attempted to steal cell phones. An employee confronted the thieves and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The two men fled the scene, and the employee was taken to hospital, RCMP said. No one else was injured.

A person saw the two thieves run into a vehicle and gave the licence plate to police. The Fort Saskatchewan Police Dog Services (PDS) were in the area and found the vehicle.

Five people were arrested and remain in custody, police said.