Overnight flooding in the Slave Lake area prompted evacuations and road closures overnight.

The Slave Lake region was under rainfall and wind warnings as of Monday morning, and the warnings continued into Tuesday.

The Alberta Emergency Alert system issued a critical alert for high water levels in the region at about 2 a.m.

The website for the Town of Slave Lake said water levels had risen and spilled over the Mooney Creek Bridge just after 1 a.m., which forced authorities to stop the traffic flow westbound out of Slave Lake.

A State of Local Emergency was called by the council of the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At about 2 a.m., residents were advised to evacuate within half an hour, due to rapid changes to Eating Creek threatening the road.

As of about 5:15 a.m., overnight flooding prompted the closure of Highway 2 west of Slave Lake, and Sawridge Road had closed.

In an update issued at about 5:45 a.m., water levels appeared to be going down. The mayor and CAO had toured the area and noticed water levels were going down.

Meanwhile, crews have been working to reduce the amount of water in the northeast part of town, and residents were advised to secure belongings on their properties, and to drive carefully in the area.

The High Prairie School Division said a number of school buses in the area had been cancelled Tuesday morning as a result of flooding. Details on school bus cancellations can be found online.