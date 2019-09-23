Edmonton’s Eco Stations will be offering extended hours for a six-week period, starting Sunday.

The city’s four locations will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., from Sep. 29 to Nov. 9.

Edmontonians are encouraged to take advantage of the extra time by dropping off their yard waste or unwanted household hazardous material, free of charge.

Eco Stations facilitate the proper disposal of items that can’t be left out for regular pickup on garbage day.

Here is a list of items excepted at Edmonton Eco Stations.

Eco Stations will move back to regular winter hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.