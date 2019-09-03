A former Edmonton MLA and his son have been charged for allegedly employing and arranging cash loans for people who were in Canada illegally.

Former Edmonton-Mill Woods Conservative MLA Carl Benito, 65, and Charles Benito, 25, were found to be employing "unauthorized foreign nationals" at Triple Maple Leaf Canada Corporation, Helping Migrants Canadian Immigration Corporation and World Immigration Group Corporation.

The men also helped temporary foreign workers who were not going to school apply for student permits, and facilitated short-term cash loans up to $17,000 that were a requirement of the student permit application, says the Canada Border Services Agency.

The offences happened between November 2015 and June 2018, the CBSA said.

"The CBSA takes this matter very seriously and works closely with our partners, including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, to identify, investigate and prosecute those engaging in immigration fraud to profit from vulnerable individuals," said Andrew Klatt, assistant director of the CBSA's criminal investigation section.

Each man faces nine counts of unauthorized employment of foreign nationals, two counts of counselling/aiding misrepresentation and one count of counseling/aiding misrepresentation related to study permit loan scheme.

Carlito also faces two other charges related to misrepresentation and mischief.

The men will appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Sept. 5.