EDMONTON -- A former Wood Buffalo Mountie will serve a three-month conditional sentence in the community after being found guilty of assault during a road rage incident.

Off-duty Const. Barnaby Seregelyi, 28, was sentenced Oct. 21 and also handed a $100 fine, 12 months of probation, and a five-year firearm prohibition.

An Alberta RCMP spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton Seregelyi quit in November 2019, seven months after the charges against him were announced.

He had been with RCMP for about three years at that point.

Seregelyi had three other charges against him withdrawn: unlawful confinement, pointing a firearm, and dangerous driving.

He was accused of pointing a gun at a motorist while trapping her on the side of the road near Barrhead on Dec. 28, 2017.