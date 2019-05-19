Four people have been arrested in connection to an armed rural home invasion during which two people were assaulted and robbed.

The suspects, two men and two women from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, were arrested Sunday. Charges against them are pending.

Police also recovered the vehicle that was stolen during the break-in.

The robbery was reported to police on May 19 around 7:10 a.m. by two people from a rural home near St. Paul.

The victims told police four people entered the home and one threatened them with a firearm. Both victims suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Cell phones, an ATV and a vehicle were stolen from the property.

RCMP continue to investigate.