United Conservative party leader Jason Kenney announced four MLAs will not be seeking re-election next year.

The four UCP members are: David Schneider, MLA for Little Bow; Scott Cyr, MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake; Wayne Drysdale, MLA for Grand Prairie-Wapiti; and Pat Stier, MLA for Livingstone-Macleod.

They each published Facebook posts announcing their names will not be on the ballot.

Schneider operated Schenider Farm and Ranch Inc. for two decades before joining politics.

“The end of this term will mark 10 years of politics for me at two different levels of government. I am proud to serve the good people of this province.I look forward to becoming a citizen again, and my wife and I look forward to enjoying the next phase of our lives,” he wrote online.

Cyr worked in the oil and gas industry and as an accountant before becoming a public servant. He said he’s looking into making another career change.

“I did not make this decision lightly and understand that there may be disappointment across our constituency.Ultimately, it is good to re-evaluate the direction that your career is going in from time-to-time. I am at one of those cross-roads in life,” he wrote.

Drysdale served as an MLA for 10 years and was previously the province’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“I would like to thank the people of Grande Prairie-Wapiti for placing their trust in me. It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve each and every one of you,” he said.

Stier grew up on a family ranch and worked in the oil and gas industry for much of his career.

“With this early announcement, it is my hope that this decision will help to provide for a full open, non-impeded nomination contest for the riding, along with a maximum amount of time for the 2019 candidate campaign,” he explained.

In a press release, Kenney thanked them for their contribution and for their help during the unite-the-right campaign last year.