EDMONTON -- Police are warning Edmonton businesses about a scam involving stolen credit cards that has defrauded several local companies of more than $60,000.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, four companies have reported fraud since July.

The companies were contacted by an individual for a large order of medical supplies, including gloves, masks and sanitizer. A credit card or electronic transfer was offered as payment and the company shipped the orders before the payment was confirmed.

All of the orders were shipped to eastern Canada. Police believe the supplies are being resold online.

It is not yet known if the separate incidents are connected.

Two other companies recognized the fraud before the items were shipped.

The frauds are under investigation.

“Unfortunately, these types of transaction frauds are often not covered by insurance, leaving the businesses to cover any losses,” Const. Brian Mason with the EPS Police Electronic Response Team said in a written release. “We are hopeful that bringing this fraud to the attention of the business community will prevent further losses.”

Police recommend being vigilant about remote transactions and confirming payment before shipping any merchandise.



Businesses that believe they may have been victims of a similar scam are being asked to report it to police.