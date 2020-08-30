EDMONTON -- Free parking at Alberta hospitals that had been available since early April comes to an end this week.

Employees have to start paying Monday, while members of the public will have to do so, starting Tuesday.

AHS had waived the fees to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by eliminating contact at payment sites.

An AHS official says with many visitor restrictions having been lifted, it's time to bring parking fees back to ensure those most in need can get a suitable parking spot.

The fees go towards operations and upkeep of parkades and lots.