EDMONTON -- Areas north of Edmonton are anticipating freezing rain Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following regions:

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake

Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

Anyone travelling on roads in those areas should watch for icy conditions and possible delays.

The precipitation is expected to move out of the affected areas by noon.