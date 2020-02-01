Freezing rain expected in northern Alberta
Published Saturday, February 1, 2020 10:25AM MST
Ice and snow covered road (File)
EDMONTON -- Areas north of Edmonton are anticipating freezing rain Saturday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following regions:
- Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake
- Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca
- Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche
Anyone travelling on roads in those areas should watch for icy conditions and possible delays.
The precipitation is expected to move out of the affected areas by noon.