A chilly morning in the Edmonton region with temperatures in the -15 range.

But, we’ll warm up to a high near 0 this afternoon. It may not FEEL as warm as Thursday, though.

More cloud than sun in the area this afternoon and we’ll be mostly cloudy through the weekend as well.

Temperatures stay mild right into early next week.

Afternoon highs in the +1 to -4 range through to mid-week with a chance at being above zero by a couple degrees on Tuesday.

Here are the daytime highs for weekends this month:

Feb 3/4: -18 / -13

Feb 10/11: -5 / -11

Feb 17/18: -9 / -13

So...this will easily be the warmest weekend of the month. It won’t be the warmest weekend so far in 2018 though. The first 3 weekends in January were warmer.

Precipitation Outlook:

Northern Alberta gets some light snow later today and Saturday.

There’s no HEAVY snow in the forecast. But, a couple spots could pick up 2 or 3cm.

The Edmonton region and areas to the south get a risk of flurries on Saturday with no significant accumulation expected.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud midday & this afternoon.

High: -1

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Saturday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 0

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -1