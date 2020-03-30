EDMONTON -- Fire crews are working to get control of a fire in a detached garage at 80 Street and 120 Avenue Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m.

The garage is behind an abandoned house northeast of downtown. Police discovered the fire while patrolling the neighbourhood.

Crews have contained the fire to the garage and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.