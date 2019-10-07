A blast of artic air will slam into Alberta late Monday bringing an end to the warm spell.

Gusty wind, rain, snow and a 15 to 20 degree drop in temperature will hit most of the province.

The heaviest snow will be in the mountains with 10 to 30 cm likely. Jasper, Banff and the Kananaskis regions are under a Snowfall Warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Edmonton and area gets wind gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range late this afternoon, tonight and early Tuesday.

There's a good chance the region gets some showers late Monday with a risk of wet flurries Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

No significant accumulation is expected, although grassy areas might have a bit of snow on them Tuesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will hover zero for much of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mornings will be in the -5 range Wednesday and Thursday.

Milder air is set to return to the Edmonton region by the end of the week.

The dramatic swing in weather conditions has prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue a Special Weather Statement for the entire province.



​