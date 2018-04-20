An Edmonton man has died Friday afternoon, days after he was attacked for trying to stop a theft at Southgate Centre.

A Facebook page called, “Pray for Iain Armstrong,” was set up to provide updates on the man’s condition while he was in hospital.

On Friday afternoon, a post revealed the 61-year-old had died from his injuries. Previous posts revealed Armstrong suffered brain damage and a severe spinal cord injury.

“Tragically, due to catastrophic injury, Iain passed away today at about 3 p.m. The entire family has felt covered in prayer throughout this ordeal and sends their heartfelt thanks,” the post said.

Armstrong was one of the founders of Bunches Flower Co., an Edmonton floral business.

On Tuesday, Armstrong had stepped in to stop a suspect from stealing a cash drawer from a kiosk in the mall.

Police said the Good Samaritan was severely beaten and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect has not been located, and is only described as a man in his 20s.