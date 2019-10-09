EDMONTON -- Google Canada sent the Lesser Slave Lake Fire Service a surprise to make sure they order from the right pizza place next time.

On Sept. 30 the Slave Lake firefighters places an order with what they thought was their local Alimo’s Pizzeria for 18 pizzas.

They had accidentally googled the number for Alamo Pizza in San Antonio, so their order was a bit far for pickup or delivery.

The pizzas ended up being enjoyed by first responders in San Antonio and Alimo’s in Slave Lake cheered up locals with some free pizza a few days later.

While the situation ended up being a positive experience for all parties, Google seemed to think it might be best if the correct pizza place gets the call next time.

A Google Nest Hub was sent to the Lesser Slave Lake Fire Service with a helpful tip on how to use it so they can get their pizzas on time and in the right country.

The fire service told CTV News Edmonton that they appreciate the surprise gift.

”Well played Google, well played. Seriously it was a very cool item to receive and given the situation makes perfect sense. We are amazed at how a simple wrong number has turned into something international and in a very good way.”

Alimo’s Pizzeria also noted that #RandomActsOfPizza is still going strong, the Playing With Fire movie twitter account sent a tweet out Wednesday afternoon.