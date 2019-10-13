The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over an investigation into a Grande Prairie man's death.

The man's body was found when local RCMP were called to an apartment building on Poplar Drive in the early morning of Oct. 13.

Police found the man dead.

His death has since been deemed suspicious.

RCMP are not identifying the man at this time. Officials added there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with related information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.