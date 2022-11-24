Grenade, guns, drugs, stolen and fake IDs found in St. Albert bust: RCMP
Two people from St. Albert are facing 16 charges each after a search warrant turned up drugs, weapons, body armour and hundreds of fake and stolen documents and credit cards, RCMP announced Thursday.
Mounties say they were monitoring a 38-year-old woman who was already on 24-hour house arrest for property and drug-related charges when they learned she had a gun in violation of a court order.
A search of her home on Friday, RCMP allege, turned up the following:
- Loaded 9 mm handgun
- 22 calibre rifle
- Ammunition/magazines
- 151 grams of methamphetamine
- 52 grams of fentanyl
- $160 of Canadian currency
- Grenade
- Body armour
- Hundreds of fraudulent/stolen identifications, cheques, credit cards, & passports
- Seal embosser stamps
- Embossing machine
- Card printing machine
- Debit/credit card machine
The 38-year old woman was arrested and is now facing the following charges:
- Alter/deface a firearm
- Possession of prohibited/restricted firearm without licence to possess
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Carry/handle/transport firearm in a careless manor
- Possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public
- Possession of body armour without valid permit
- Five counts of fail to comply with conditions of a release order
- Unlawful possession of a credit card
- Two counts of possession of procured identification document
- Possession of property obtained by crime
A 35-year-old man was also arrested and is charged with:
- Two counts of alter/deface a firearm
- Two counts of possession of prohibited/restricted firearm without licence to possess
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of carry/handle/transport firearm in a careless manner
- Possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public
- Possession of body armour without valid permit
- Possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm
- Carry concealed prohibited/restricted firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Three counts of fail to comply with conditions of a release order
Both accused were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on Nov. 28.
RCMP alleges that officers found these items in a St. Albert home on November 18, 2022 (Source: RCMP.)
