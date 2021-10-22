Gunfire in central Edmonton prompts road closure, people in custody: EPS

An EPS cruiser sits outside a building on 111 Avenue and 94 Street after reports of gunfire on Oct. 21. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) An EPS cruiser sits outside a building on 111 Avenue and 94 Street after reports of gunfire on Oct. 21. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener