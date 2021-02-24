EDMONTON -- St. Albert RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three thieves involved in a robbery on Feb. 10.

Three unknown males entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on St. Albert Trail and McKinney Avenue around 7:05 p.m.

According to police, the individuals made off with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication.

All three individuals are described as Caucasian, in their 20’s, approximately 5’10” and dressed in all dark clothing.

They were last spotted on Liberton Drive after the incident.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.