'Heartwarming to see the generosity': Edmontonians stuff buses for the food bank

EDMONTON -

Since 1995, Edmontonians have filled buses with non-perishable food donations to support the food bank at its busiest time of year.

This year, donations can be dropped off at ETS buses in front of different Save-On-Foods locations across the city until Sunday and a parked LRT car at Clareview Station on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Items in high demand at the food bank include pasta, canned soups, baby formula, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables.

"People are so generous, and they're curious, and some of them have gone back in the store when they found out what we were doing, and they've brought stuff back out for us," said David Smith, DATS operator.

"It's really heartwarming to see the generosity of Edmontonians," he added.

Edmontonians can also make cash donations at the checkout counter of any Save-On-Foods, text FEEDYEG to 20222, or visit the Food Bank's website.