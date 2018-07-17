A heat warning issued Sunday for parts of Alberta continued Tuesday – with cooler temperatures and some rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada renewed the heat warning for eastern portions of northern, central and southern Alberta early Tuesday morning, saying the heat was expected to continue Tuesday.

CTV Edmonton meteorologist Cory Edel forecast Tuesday’s high to be 32 C.

A heat warning is issued for a period of maximum highs reach near 29 C or higher and when minimum overnight temperatures near 14 C or higher.

Officials said a low pressure system will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the area Wednesday. While the warning would be dropped for parts farther north, it could stay in place for parts of southeast Alberta.

Edel said the high Wednesday could fall within 24 C and 26 C.

During the heat warning, officials said residents and visitors to the highlighted areas are advised to take precautions: consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated drinks to stay hydrated, and to not leave a person or a pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.