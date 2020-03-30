EDMONTON -- Monday afternoon's forecast for the capital region is predicting 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system will develop in the southern part of the province and move into Saskatchewan overnight.

Snowfall warnings have been issued from the Slave Lake area south to Red Deer and Ponoka, from Mayerthorpe to the Saskatchewan border.

The system is expected to impact driving conditions and visibility.

Find the latest information or weather warnings in Alberta online.