EDMONTON -- Mounties searching for a wanted man near High Prairie issued a public safety warning after he was allegedly spotted in the Gillwood area south of High Prairie.

Thursday morning, RCMP received a report of an abandoned vehicle and a sighting of an individual matching the description of 35 year-old Bradley Duff, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Duff allegedly evaded police in Woodlands County on June 9. He is wanted on outstanding warrants and has previously had access to firearms.

RCMP had asked the public to avoid the area and to refrain from posting about their movements on social media.

"High Prairie RCMP Detachment has deployed multiple police resources to the area, including RCMP Police Dog Services Unit to conduct a search for Duff," an RCMP release read.

A person matching Duff's description was reported on June 14 in Big Lakes County. The man, wearing dark or black clothing and a red bandana over his face, was removing items from a white Dodge truck. The truck was spotted on fire just after midnight on June 15. Mounties determined that the truck had been stolen in Whitecourt and Duff had been seen driving it.

Duff is described as:

• 6’2”

• 201 lbs

• Blue eyes

• Brown hair

• Multiple tattoos

According to police, Duff should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.