EDMONTON -- Alberta’s COVID-19 update for Thursday will come from the province’s top doctor herself.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw was scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. MST, but the press conference was pushed back to 4:45 p.m. due to technical difficulties.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will stream the update live Thursday afternoon.

The province reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five deaths caused by the disease.

At latest count, there were 6,230 active cases across Alberta, keeping 164 Albertans in hospital.

Despite consistently high daily case, officials are not yet introducing any more restrictions.

In her last update Tuesday, Hinshaw said the province would have to “consider other options” if stricter public health measures, including gathering limits, in Calgary and Edmonton didn’t see the rate of transmission drop.

Premier Jason Kenney has told anyone ignoring the guidelines to “not be selfish,” and encouraged all Albertans “to up our game.”