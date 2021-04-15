EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

As of the end of Tuesday, the province had administered just over one million COVID-19 doses.

Alberta has 15,569 active cases and 420 people in hospital including 92 in ICU.

Wednesday saw another 1,412 COVID-19 cases added — 778 of which were identified as variants of concern.

Alberta has reported 164,531 cases and 2,029 deaths since March 2020.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.