Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 as Alta. surpasses 1 million vaccine doses
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 10:58AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
As of the end of Tuesday, the province had administered just over one million COVID-19 doses.
Alberta has 15,569 active cases and 420 people in hospital including 92 in ICU.
Wednesday saw another 1,412 COVID-19 cases added — 778 of which were identified as variants of concern.
Alberta has reported 164,531 cases and 2,029 deaths since March 2020.
