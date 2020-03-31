EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a day after "one of the hardest" yet in this ongoing pandemic.

On Monday, the chief medical officer of health reported five more deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 has now claimed eight lives in Alberta, including a man in his 30s in the North zone.

Hinshaw also confirmed 29 cases of coronavirus, increasing the province-wide tally to 690.

Of the nearly 700 coronavirus cases, 97 have recovered from the deadly disease.

As of 11:05 a.m., there were 8,467 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths in Canada.

On Monday, Hinshaw also asked Albertans who recently returned from abroad or came into close contact with a confirmed case to self-isolate for 14 and not leave their property at all.

Watch Hinshaw's remarks at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.