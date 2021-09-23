Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update at 3:30
Doctors Deena Hinshaw and Verna Yiu will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Watch the press conference with the chief medical officer of health and AHS president and CEO on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
On Wednesday, Alberta reported its first death linked to COVID-19 in a person under 20, an 18-year-old from the Central health zone.
- COVID-19 in Alberta: 1st death under 20, as hospitalization, ICU counts rise to record highs Wednesday
The province also reported record-high patient counts in hospital and ICU with 1,040 and 230, respectively.
There are 20,304 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta after it added 1,336 infections on Wednesday.
Among eligible Albertans, 81.8 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 73.3 per cent have had two doses.
