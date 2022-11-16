Hotel Macdonald hopes life-size gingerbread house will put Edmontonians in the 'festive spirit'
The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald unveiled a life-size gingerbread house on Wednesday.
The 20-foot masterpiece took 600 hours of baking and construction to create.
The hotel’s general manager said he hopes the gingerbread house will bring people together this Christmas season.
“We do this because we want to create that memory for Edmontonians. We want to create that special feeling,” said Garrett Turta.
“We want people to come in, bring their families in, bring their kids in, be able to enjoy it, and really open ourselves up to Edmontonians so they can really enjoy the festive spirit with us.”
The gingerbread house was unveiled as part of the hotel’s annual tree lighting ceremony, a fundraiser for the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton.
The festivities also included a performance by students from Frere Antoine Catholic Elementary School and homemade cookies and hot chocolate.
The gingerbread house will be on display until the new year.
